MK Moalem dedicates regulation bill to Amona families

In a speech to the Knesset, ahead of Monday's vote on the regulation bill for currently unauthorized Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, chairwoman Shuli Moalem-Refaeli of the Jewish Home Knesset faction dedicated the bill to the families of the Samarian Jewish community of Amona, who were expelled from their homes last week.

The sponsor of the bill said, "I wish to remember those for whom we come, for a reality which will allow us to pass the regulation bill on its second and third reading." She then read the family names and the number of children in each family that was displaced from Amona last week.