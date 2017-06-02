It was disclosed Monday afternoon that the senior Tzfat official arrested Monday morning on suspicion of receiving bribes was Mayor Ilan Shohat.
The Haifa Magistrates Court extended his remand by three days.
|
16:42
Reported
News BriefsShvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17
Tzfat mayor suspected of bribery offenses
It was disclosed Monday afternoon that the senior Tzfat official arrested Monday morning on suspicion of receiving bribes was Mayor Ilan Shohat.
The Haifa Magistrates Court extended his remand by three days.
Last Briefs