16:35 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Rivlin: We're committed to fighting terror together President Reuven Rivlin told visiting Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel on Monday, "We are committed to fighting international terror together." Rivlin noted, "Graduates of Islamic State are flooding Europe and we are cooperating with Europe and many other countries in order to detect any possible hazard." He concluded, "Our abilities and knowledge arise from having to bear our burden of security and we are at the disposal of the free world."



► ◄ Last Briefs