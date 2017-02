16:22 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Herzog: Regulation Law 'catastrophic' and 'illegitimate' Opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog (Zionist Union) referred to the regulation law as "catastrophic" for Israel and said it was "illegitimate". Speaking at the beginning of the Zionist Union Knesset-faction meeting, he called on coalition members to violate party discipline and vote against the measure. Read more



