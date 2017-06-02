15:50 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Jerusalem-bound Route 1 reopened to traffic The Jerusalem-bound lanes of Highway 1 were reopened to traffic in the Shaar Hagai area Monday afternoon after firefighters gained control over a vehicle fire that had caused the closing of the lanes.



