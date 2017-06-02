The Jerusalem-bound lanes of Highway 1 were reopened to traffic in the Shaar Hagai area Monday afternoon after firefighters gained control over a vehicle fire that had caused the closing of the lanes.
|
15:50
Reported
News BriefsShvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17
Jerusalem-bound Route 1 reopened to traffic
The Jerusalem-bound lanes of Highway 1 were reopened to traffic in the Shaar Hagai area Monday afternoon after firefighters gained control over a vehicle fire that had caused the closing of the lanes.
Last Briefs