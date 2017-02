12:38 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Rihanna the rhinoceros has first baby Read more



A broad-lipped rhinoceros, of which only 301 are left in the world, was born on an Israeli safari.