11:48 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Forces confiscate packages with tech equipment to Gaza Defense Ministry officials confiscated at the Erez Crossing hundreds of parcels with forbidden materials en route to Gaza. Among the materials: drones, tiny motors, hidden cameras, tiny cameras, lazer pointers, aiming lazers for weapons, and other forbidden items acquired from the internet.



