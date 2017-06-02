The IDF said that a rocket explosion was located in an open area in the regional council of Ashkelon.
There are no wounded or damages.
Earlier, a red alert siren was heard in communities in the region.
|
09:34
Reported
News BriefsShvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17
IDF: Rocket explosion located at Ashkelon beach
The IDF said that a rocket explosion was located in an open area in the regional council of Ashkelon.
There are no wounded or damages.
Earlier, a red alert siren was heard in communities in the region.
Last Briefs