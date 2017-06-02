Forces are working to extinguish a fire in the pre-Army academy in Mishor Adumim near Jerusalem.
Firefighters are searching the area for those who may have been trapped in the fire. No injuries were reported.
News BriefsShvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17
Fire in Mishor Adumim pre-Army academy
