08:17 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 15 illegal foreign nationals arrested in north 15 illegal foreign nationals were arrested last night in northern Israel. According to the Immigration Authority, 8 Sudanese were arrested in a northern village, 5 Eritreans were arrested in Haifa, and 2 Chinese were arrested in a restaurant in Netanya.



