NFL stars to visit Israel

In an initiative of the Ministry for Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy in cooperation with the Tourism Ministry, a delegation of senior NFL (American football league) players will arrive in Israel next week (13 February). The visit was initiated in cooperation with America’s Voices in Israel.

The group of 11 sportsmen will visit Israel for a seven-day visit, during which they will meet with a wide range of Israelis from different walks of life. The sportsmen will visit Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, the Dead Sea and Haifa, as well as Christian sites in the Galilee, including baptism in the River Jordan at Yardenit.