05:14 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Coalition chairman supports pardon for Olmert Coalition chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) on Sunday said he supports granting a pardon to former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. "I know Olmert personally, and I think that now that he's sat in jail for a relatively significant period, the time has come to release him," Bitan said at the Limmud FSU conference in London attended by 700 young Jews.



