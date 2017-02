04:42 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Turkey detains over 400 suspected ISIS members Turkish police on Sunday detained almost 450 suspected Islamic State (ISIS) group members in nationwide raids, AFP reported. Security forces rounded up 448 suspects, the state-run Anadolu news agency said, in Turkey's biggest police operation against ISIS since the New Year’s Eve attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul that killed 39. Read more



