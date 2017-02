Iran's nuclear chief said Sunday that his country will have 60 percent more stockpiled uranium than it did prior to the 2015 agreement with world powers after a shipment expected later this week, reports The Associated Press.

Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted by the semi-official Fars news agency as saying that Iran will receive a final batch of 149 tons of natural uranium by Tuesday, in addition to 210 tons already delivered since early 2016.