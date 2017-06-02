03:14 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 40,000 runners to swarm Tel Aviv 40,000 runners will take part in the upcoming Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon. The marathon, which will be held on February 24, is a multi-course event allowing runners in all levels and styles to take part. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs