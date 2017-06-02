Trump: Iran deal 'the worst deal ever negotiated'

President Donald Trump on Sunday described the nuclear deal with Iran as “was the worst deal I’ve ever seen negotiated” and accused the Islamic Republic of “disrespecting” the United States because of the deal.

Speaking with Fox News’s Bill O’Reilly in an interview which aired before the Super Bowl, Trump was asked whether he believes the U.S. is on a collision course with Iran.

“I think it was the worst deal I’ve ever seen negotiated. I think it was a deal that never should have been negotiated. I think it’s a shame that we’ve had a deal like that and that we had to sign a deal like that and there was no reason to do it and if you’re going to do it, have a good deal,” replied Trump.