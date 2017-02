01:43 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Basketball: Hapoel Jerusalem defeats Maccabi Tel Aviv The Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv by a score of 74-63 on Sunday night. Amar'e Stoudemire scored 24 points for Jerusalem.



