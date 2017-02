Hundreds of people on Sunday evening responded to a call on social media and attended the funeral of Clara, a lone elderly Holocaust survivor.

The call on social media said that a Holocaust survivor with no relatives had passed away and expressed concerns that there will not be a minyan at the funeral. It asked the public to make an effort and come to the funeral. Hundreds of good citizens responded to the call, including MKs Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin (Zionist Union) and Michal Rozin (Meretz).