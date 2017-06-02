Trump: If something bad happens, blame the judge

President Donald Trump on Sunday once again criticized Judge James Robart, the Seattle federal judge on Saturday issued a temporary restraining order halting Trump’s executive order banning travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending refugee entry to the U.S.

“Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!” Trump tweeted.

“I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!” he added.