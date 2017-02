22:46 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 UC Riverside student government votes to remove Israeli hummus Read more



Students for Justice in Palestine succeed in pushing through a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions win at the California public university branch. ► ◄ Last Briefs