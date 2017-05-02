Germany honors MK Shai

German Ambassador to Israel Clemens von Goetze presented Member of Knesset Nachman Shai (Zionist camp) the Medal of the Order of Merit on behalf of the President of Germany, for the former military spokesman's great and significant contribution to advancement of German-Israeli relations.

MK Shai has served as the chairman of of the Israel-Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 19th and 20th Knessets and is the 11th Israel recipient of this medal, given since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1965. German counterpart Volker Beck said, "Your success in explaining the complex situation in which Israel finds itself, is not taken for granted. Because of you we in Germany understand the politics and history of Israel."