  Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17

Firefighters stoned in the Negev

Firefighters from Be'er Sheva' who went to put out a car fire in a Bedouin area between Dimona and Nevatim were met by a hail of rocks on Sunday night.

No injuries were reported by the fire truck was damaged and a complaint was filed with police.



