Dozens of haredi extremists demonstrated Sunday evening on Bar-Ilan Street in Jerusalem against induction to the Israel Defense Forces.
The demonstrators tried, unsuccessfully, to block the street with dumpsters. Police were sent to the scene.
|
22:22
Reported
News BriefsShvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17
Haredi extremists demonstrate in Jerusalem
Dozens of haredi extremists demonstrated Sunday evening on Bar-Ilan Street in Jerusalem against induction to the Israel Defense Forces.
The demonstrators tried, unsuccessfully, to block the street with dumpsters. Police were sent to the scene.
Last Briefs