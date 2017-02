21:29 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 SodaStream to exhibit Israeli pride SodaStream, the Israeli company famous in 45 countries for its home carbonation devices, will start stamping its packages with the Israeli flag. Next to the flag will be the message "This product is made by Arabs and Jews working side by side in peace and harmony." Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs