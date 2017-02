21:10 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Eastbound Route 5 congested at Kafr Kasem Congestion was reported on eastbound Highway 5 starting at the Kasem Interchange Sunday evening, following the shooting of two men next to the Kafr Kasem industrial area.



► ◄ Last Briefs