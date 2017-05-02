Ministers endorse export of medical cannabis

(AFP) - Israeli ministers have endorsed a draft bill to legalize export of cannabis for approved medical use, according to a statement by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked's office. Adoption by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation, which meets outside the full cabinet, means that the draft will now move forward as a government bill.

No date was set for a first reading in the Knesset. Shaked's office said that a scheduled debate on decriminalizing marijuana use in favor of fines and treatment was put back until next Sunday.

Read more