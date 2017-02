19:03 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Illinois Governor warns EU against BDS moves on 'settlements' Read more



Governor Bruce Rauner warns the European Union that applying anti-Israel resolutions to boycott Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria would violate Illinois law. ► ◄ Last Briefs