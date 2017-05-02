Hapoel Jerusalem does not want to play on Shabbat

The Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team has let officials of the Eurocup know that they do not want to play on the Jewish Sabbath. The possibility could arise, with the second game of the quarterfinals set for Friday at a time that include Shabbat. The options are to play Friday afternoon, Thursday night or Saturday night.

The officials are waiting to make sure what the pairings will be, which could be a determining factor. In the past, the team was forced to play on Rosh Hashanah. It faces the same dilema for the semifinals and finals, which are scheduled on a weekend.