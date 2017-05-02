Israel Prize for Kaballah to Professor Yehuda Liebes

Gershom Scholem Professor Emeritus of Kabbalah Yehuda Liebes of the Department of Jewish Thought in the Faculty of Humanities.of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem was notified Sunday that he will be awarded the Israel Prize for his work in the field of Kabbalah and Jewish mystical literature.

Established in 1953, the Israel Prize is considered Israel’s highest honor and will be presented at an Israel Independence Day ceremony. In its recommendation, the Israel Prize Committee noted that Prof. Liebes's many innovations include highlighting the role of myth and messianism as prominent forces in Jewish culture.