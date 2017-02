16:15 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 'Securing Jerusalem - by annexing Maaleh Adumim' Read more



Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely says the key to securing a united Jerusalem is annexing the metropolitan area and extending sovereignty from Jerusalem to surrounding towns.