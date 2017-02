15:45 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Paul Ryan to Trump: Don't dismantle Iran nuke deal, enforce it Read more



House Speaker Paul Ryan says the Iran nuclear deal is a "huge mistake," but sanctions will be difficult to reinstate, so the deal must be enforced. ► ◄ Last Briefs