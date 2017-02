15:17 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 El Al asks seeks back-to-schedule order for pilots El Al Israel Airlines has asked a labor court to order pilots to work according to schedule. The move was prompted by disruptions caused by an unwillingness of pilots to fly, contrary to a recent agreement they signed with the airline. The pilots claim the airline violated the agreement with a 70-percent cut in the salaries of pilots who have reached the age of 65.



