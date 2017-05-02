The Ministerial Committee on Legislation has delayed discussion on a bill to limit the use of loudspeakers for the call to prayer at mosques.
The matter has been scheduled for next week. The latest compromise would ban loudspeakers at night.
News BriefsShvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17
Muezzin bill delayed
