11:20 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Trump travel ban appeal rejected The US federal appeals court rejected Trump's request to reinstate the travel ban blocked by a federal judge Friday. The decision was made hours after the Dept. of Justice issued an appeal against the ruling.



