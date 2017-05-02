The US federal appeals court rejected Trump's request to reinstate the travel ban blocked by a federal judge Friday.
The decision was made hours after the Dept. of Justice issued an appeal against the ruling.
|
11:20
Reported
News BriefsShvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17
Trump travel ban appeal rejected
The US federal appeals court rejected Trump's request to reinstate the travel ban blocked by a federal judge Friday.
The decision was made hours after the Dept. of Justice issued an appeal against the ruling.
Last Briefs