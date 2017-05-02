Report: Israeli officials visited DC, met with advisers

Head of the Mossad Yosi Cohen and acting National Security Council Chief Jacob Nagel met secretly two weeks ago in Washington DC with senior advisers to US President Trump in order to continue coordinating policy between the government of Israel and the new US administration, according to a report in Haaretz.

A senior clerk in Jerusalem told the paper that the talks held by Cohen and Nagel dealt primarily with Iran and Syria, but also with the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

The clerk tweeted that the conversations included an exchange of opinions and information on various matters, as part of the consolidation of the new US administration's policy.