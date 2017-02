05:01 Reported News Briefs Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Shvat 9, 5777 , 05/02/17 Jordan attacks ISIS targets in Syria The Jordanian Air Force conducted air strikes on Islamic State (ISIS) targets in southern Syria over the weekend. According to Jordan’s official news agency Petra, the attacks took place on Friday night. The army said the air strikes killed and wounded a number of members of the group and destroyed several vehicles. Read more



