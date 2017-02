Despite an overall improvement on the weekend in the condition of Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, it was announced on Saturday night that he is suffering from general weakness and fever.

People close to the rabbi said, however, that in recent days there has been improvement in the condition of the rabbi and that he has stabilized. Rabbi Shteinman is fully conscious in his hospital room, and his grandchildren and relatives spent Shabbat at his side.