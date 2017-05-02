23:20 Reported News Briefs Shvat 8, 5777 , 04/02/17 Shvat 8, 5777 , 04/02/17 Trump: What is our country coming to? US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday night, "What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?"







