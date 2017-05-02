US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday night, "What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?"
Tags:Trump
|
23:20
Reported
News BriefsShvat 8, 5777 , 04/02/17
Trump: What is our country coming to?
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday night, "What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?"
Tags:Trump
Related Stories
Last Briefs