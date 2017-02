19:18 Reported News Briefs Shvat 8, 5777 , 04/02/17 Shvat 8, 5777 , 04/02/17 French politician: We need to ban kipas to fight Islam Read more



French politician Marine Le Pen gets nicknamed 'French Trump,' pushes to kill extremist Islam but says Jews might have to stop wearing kipa. ► ◄ Last Briefs