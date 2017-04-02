Pro-Russian rebel forces military chief Oleg Anashchenko was been killed in a car bomb attack in Luhansk in the eastern Ukraine, rebels say.
Anashchenko was the leader of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).
Tags:Ukraine
News BriefsShvat 8, 5777 , 04/02/17
Bomb kills Ukraine rebel commander
