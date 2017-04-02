18:13
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 8, 5777 , 04/02/17

Bomb kills Ukraine rebel commander

Pro-Russian rebel forces military chief Oleg Anashchenko was been killed in a car bomb attack in Luhansk in the eastern Ukraine, rebels say.

Anashchenko was the leader of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).



Tags:Ukraine


Related Stories
Last Briefs