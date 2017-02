18:09 Reported News Briefs Shvat 8, 5777 , 04/02/17 Shvat 8, 5777 , 04/02/17 Hospital releases opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog Yitzhak Herzog (Zionist Union) was admitted to Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital on Friday evening and underwent a number of medical tests. He was released on Saturday afternoon.







