Iran blasts American sanctions

An angry Iran fired back on Friday after the United States imposed new sanctions on it, threatening to impose sanctions of its own on American individuals.

"The new sanctions...are not compatible with America's commitments and Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council that endorsed the nuclear deal reached between Iran and six powers," Iranian state TV quoted a Foreign Ministry statement as saying, according to the Reuters news agency.

