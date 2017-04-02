UK lawmaker accuses Jews of 'perpetual victim mentality'

Jenny Tonge, the British lawmaker well-known for her virulent anti-Israel statements, is again blaming Israel for the rise of anti-Semitic incidents in her country, the British Jewish News reports.

Responding to a report which found that the number of anti-Semitic incidents in Britain had risen to a record number in 2016, Tonge accused the Community Security Trust (CST), which authored the report, of displaying “a perpetual victim mentality” and of failing to help “real decent Jewish people”.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)