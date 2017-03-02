Report: 100,000 visas revoked under Trump travel ban

More than 100,000 visas have been revoked from travellers heading to the United States under President Donald Trump's travel ban, a U.S. Department of Justice lawyer said Friday, according to The Independent.

The number was revealed during a Virginia court hearing for a lawsuit filed by two Yemeni brothers who had flown in to Dulles International Airport last Friday and were quickly put on a return flight to Ethiopia.

