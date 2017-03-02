President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will discuss the Israel-Palestinian Authority (PA) peace process during their upcoming meeting in Washington, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Friday.

“The President is committed to peace. That’s his goal, and I think that when the President and Prime Minister Netanyahu meet here on the 15th, that will obviously be the topic” of conversation, Spicer said on Friday, adding that “at the end of the day, the goal is peace.”

