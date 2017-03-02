Louvre terrorist was Egyptian national

The machete-wielding terrorist who tried to enter the Paris Louvre museum on Friday and was shot by soldiers was an Egyptian national who arrived in France at the end of January, a source close to the investigation told Reuters.

"According to the investigation's initial indications, it was an Egyptian national," the source said.

