News Briefs

President Donald Trump's administration on Friday enacted new sanctions on Iran, in response to the Islamic Republic’s latest ballistic missile test.

According to CNN, the Treasury Department said it was applying sanctions on 25 individuals and companies connected to Iran's ballistic missile program and those providing support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Qods Force.

