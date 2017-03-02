Kara: Trump's new rules will restore security

Minister Ayoob Kara (Likud) on Friday afternoon welcomed the warning to Iran from U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Trump's new rules of the game will restore the security of America's allies in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf from the evil empire of the Ayatollahs which endangers the world on the way to the nuclear bomb," he said.

