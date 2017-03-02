Dichter: The White House statement is 'optimistic'

MK Avi Dichter (Likud), chairman of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Friday responded to the White House statement that construction in Judea and Samaria does not promote the peace process.

"The official statement released by the White House this morning talks about the fact that existing communities in Judea and Samaria do not constitute an obstacle to peace," he pointed out.

"It also talks about how building of new communities or the expansion of existing ones could 'make it difficult' to achieve peace. You can understand very well that this is a new and optimisitic statement for all of us. Finally it will be possible to allow for a normal fabric of life for Jews living in Judea and Samaria just like other citizens of the State of Israel. This is a significant statement and the government should turn into a stated policy," added Dichter.

