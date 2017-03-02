Officer who took part in Amona eviction hospitalized with vision problems

A 23-year-old security officer who took part in the Amona eviction over the last two days was on Friday brought by relatives to the emergency room at the Ziv Hospital in Tzfat.

The officer had injured his eye during the eviction but decided to stay with his team until the end of the operation. On Friday, upon returning hime, he felt excruciating pain and vision problems. He is treated by an ophthalmologist for damage to the retina.

